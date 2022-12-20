FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Shares of AQN stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 111.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.