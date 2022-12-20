FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Decreased by Raymond James

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE MOZ opened at C$0.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.27. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.08 million and a PE ratio of -27.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 225,208 shares in the company, valued at C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.