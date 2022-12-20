FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bonterra Energy Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BNE stock opened at C$6.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.54. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$148,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.