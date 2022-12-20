Keyera Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter.

Keyera Trading Down 0.8 %

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.43 on Monday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$26.34 and a 52-week high of C$35.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

About Keyera

(Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.