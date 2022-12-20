WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.57. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.