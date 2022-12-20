National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$21.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.36. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$15.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.71. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$113,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,415 shares in the company, valued at C$895,195.20.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

