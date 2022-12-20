Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 8,352 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.35), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($128,242.57).

Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,243 ($15.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,230.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,362.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,562.52. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,940 ($47.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.48) to GBX 2,600 ($31.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.65) to GBX 2,621 ($31.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.37) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,392.75 ($29.07).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

