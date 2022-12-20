Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 8,352 Shares

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.35), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($128,242.57).
Future Stock Performance
Shares of FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,243 ($15.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 1,230.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,362.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,562.52. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.54) and a one year high of GBX 3,940 ($47.86).
Future Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 2.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Future Company Profile
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Featured Articles
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.