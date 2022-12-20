Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.43. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNR. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$156.87.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CNR opened at C$163.62 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$163.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$156.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.