Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HWX. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

TSE:HWX opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.18. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

