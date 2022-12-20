Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Snap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Snap’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,321,567 shares of company stock worth $10,593,376.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

