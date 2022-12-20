Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Duluth Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Duluth stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Duluth has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duluth (DLTH)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.