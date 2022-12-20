Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 860,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Duluth Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. Duluth has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $9,329,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

