Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

Jaguar Mining stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.85 million during the quarter.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

