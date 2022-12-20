First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

