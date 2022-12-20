Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Declines By 13.0%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Anterix Stock Down 2.3 %
ATEX opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $585.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $60.56.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 3,273.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Anterix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Anterix by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anterix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,879,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
