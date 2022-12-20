Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Update

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.