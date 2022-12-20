Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 457,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
Lion Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.04. Lion has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
Featured Stories
