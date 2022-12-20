Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 68.3% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

