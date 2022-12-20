Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 13,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.65%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

