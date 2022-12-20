Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 186,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FENG opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

