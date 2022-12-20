Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Agiliti Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AGTI opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $271.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $79,086.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

