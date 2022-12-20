Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Declines By 13.2%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 464,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 148,035 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 124,754 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have commented on EIGR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

