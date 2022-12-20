iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
