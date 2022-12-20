Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 134,053 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 387,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 286,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. Analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

