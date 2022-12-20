Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
Insider Transactions at Liberty Global
In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,588. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global
Liberty Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 93.60%. Analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
Featured Articles
