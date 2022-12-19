Culbertson A N & Co Inc Sells 1,002 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $178.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

