Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 21,276 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 281,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 93,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 107,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.