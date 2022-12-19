FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Welch Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 42,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,368 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $165.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.83. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

