GFS Advisors LLC Sells 17,835 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,835 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.