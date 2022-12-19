Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

