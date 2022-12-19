Foster Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

LOW opened at $206.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.77.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

