Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,441,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,149,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,560,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VTI stock opened at $192.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

