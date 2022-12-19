iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 469,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

