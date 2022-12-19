Culbertson A N & Co Inc Purchases 496 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 535,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,947,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

