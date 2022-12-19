Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,754,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $171.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

