Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.6% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $353.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.