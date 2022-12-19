Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70.

