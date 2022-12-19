Foster Group Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.67.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

