Beacon Financial Group Purchases 1,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

