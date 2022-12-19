B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.68 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,302,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $5,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average is $134.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.