Nvest Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.9% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

