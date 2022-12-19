Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 112,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,727,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 83,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

