Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 39.4% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,257,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

