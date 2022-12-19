Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 689,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.28. The company has a market cap of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

