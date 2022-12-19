Foundation Resource Management Inc. Buys 1,695 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 46,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 214,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Walmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $134.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,195,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

