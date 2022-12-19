GFS Advisors LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

