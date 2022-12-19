Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Has $68.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $68,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 740,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,417,000 after purchasing an additional 445,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

