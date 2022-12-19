iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.33 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.47.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.