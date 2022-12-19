Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,884 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $509,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

