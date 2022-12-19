Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 978 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

