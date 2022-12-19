Range Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

