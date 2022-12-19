Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Raised by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

VWO opened at $39.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

